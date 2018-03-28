Senators' Andy Sturtz: Secures entry-level deal

Sturtz signed a two-year, entry-level contract with Ottawa on Wednesday.

Sturtz leaves Penn St. as the all-time leading scorer with 54 goals over three years. While the winger may be short in stature at just 5'8", that didn't stop him from racking up 104 points in 111 games for the Nittany Lions. The 23-year-old's deal will kick in starting with the 2018-19 campaign, so look for him to link up with AHL Belleville on an amatuer tryout for the rest of the current season.