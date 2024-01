Crookshank was assigned to AHL Belleville on Sunday.

Crookshank was a healthy scratch in Saturday's 3-1 loss to Edmonton because of Zack MacEwen's return to the lineup from an illness. The 24-year-old Crookshank has one goal, one assist, seven shots on net and 14 hits in seven NHL outings this season. He also has 10 goals and 21 points over 24 contests at the AHL level during the 2023-24 campaign.