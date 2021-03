Crookshank signed a three-year, entry-level contract with the Senators on Wednesday.

A fifth-round pick in 2018, Crookshank spent the last three seasons with the University of New Hampshire, recording 35 goals and 63 points over 90 games. The 21-year-old should spend the rest of the 2020-21 season with AHL Belleville. His contract will officially kick in next year.