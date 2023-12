Crookshank scored a goal on four shots, added three hits and logged two PIM in Tuesday's 4-3 loss to the Coyotes.

Crookshank was limited to a fourth-line role in his NHL debut Sunday, but he moved up to the third line and quickly made an impact in his second career contest. His tally at 4:10 of the first period opened the scoring. Crookshank has added six hits and an even plus-minus rating through two appearances, and he's likely to stick in the lineup while Mathieu Joseph (lower body) is out.