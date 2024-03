Crookshank was recalled from AHL Belleville on Thursday, Steve Lloyd of TSN 1200 Ottawa reports.

Crookshank will serve as an emergency forward option in the event Claude Giroux (illness) is unable to suit up against the Blues on Thursday. For his part, the 24-year-old Crookshank has logged seven NHL games in which he registered one goal on seven shots, one assist and 15 hits while averaging 8:50 of ice time.