Crookshank signed a one-year, two-way contract with the Senators on Wednesday, per PuckPedia.

Crookshank made his NHL debut in 2023-24, picking up three points, 20 shots on net, 20 hits and a minus-3 rating over 13 appearances. He also had 46 points in 50 contests with AHL Belleville. Crookshank will likely spend some time in the minors in 2024-25, but he may be ready to push for a larger role at the NHL level.