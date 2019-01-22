Senators' Angus Crookshank: Strong freshman campaign at UNH

Crookshank tallied a goal and an assist to help the University of New Hampshire salvage a 4-4 tie with Maine on Tuesday.

Not a whole lot is going right for the Sens and their fan base these days, but Crookshank's play in his freshman season for the Wildcats has been a rare bright spot. The 2018 fifth-round selection (126th overall) now has eight goals and 20 points and 23 games for UNH and has quickly provided some nice depth for the Ottawa system.