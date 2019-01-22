Senators' Angus Crookshank: Strong freshman campaign at UNH
Crookshank tallied a goal and an assist to help the University of New Hampshire salvage a 4-4 tie with Maine on Tuesday.
Not a whole lot is going right for the Sens and their fan base these days, but Crookshank's play in his freshman season for the Wildcats has been a rare bright spot. The 2018 fifth-round selection (126th overall) now has eight goals and 20 points and 23 games for UNH and has quickly provided some nice depth for the Ottawa system.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 17
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...