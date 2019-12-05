Duclair scored a goal on four shots and blocked two shots in Wednesday's 5-2 win over the Oilers.

Duclair tallied early in the third period, providing the Senators some breathing room in the final frame. It was his 11th goal and 17th point of the season. The winger has added 87 shots on goal and a minus-3 rating in 29 appearances. As long as he's seeing top-line minutes, he's worth a look in fantasy.