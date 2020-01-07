Play

Duclair (undisclosed) will play in Tuesday's game versus the Capitals.

Duclair missed Saturday's loss to the Lightning, but he'll resume his role on the top line and first power-play unit. The 24-year-old winger is having a breakout season, as he's racked up a career-high 21 goals through 41 games, and he's added 11 helpers.

