Senators' Anthony Duclair: Back in action Tuesday
Duclair (undisclosed) will play in Tuesday's game versus the Capitals.
Duclair missed Saturday's loss to the Lightning, but he'll resume his role on the top line and first power-play unit. The 24-year-old winger is having a breakout season, as he's racked up a career-high 21 goals through 41 games, and he's added 11 helpers.
