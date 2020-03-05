Senators' Anthony Duclair: Back in action
Duclair (ankle) will return to the lineup for Thursday's game against the Islanders, Ian Mendes of TSN 1200 Ottawa reports.
Duclair will return to a prominent role following his four-game absence, skating on the Senators' third line and second power-play unit against the Isles. The 24-year-old winger has totaled 22 goals and 37 points in 62 contests this campaign.
