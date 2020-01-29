Senators' Anthony Duclair: Can't connect on nine shots
Duclair fired nine shots on net in Tuesday's 5-2 win over the Sabres.
Duclair didn't record a point, but he led the team in shots by marking a season high in the category. He's already reached a career-high 21 goals, but he hasn't tickled the twine in 12 straight games despite directing 31 shots on net in that stretch.
