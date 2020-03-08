Senators' Anthony Duclair: Climbing toward new career mark
Duclair recorded two assists Saturday in a 2-1 overtime win over San Jose.
The 24-year-old continues to shine in Canada's capital, although it's hard to trust completely. Duclair has played for five teams in his young NHL career and that's never a great sign. Ottawa looks like fit for the winger and we hope so. Duclair has 23 goals and 17 assists in 64 games and he's four points from equalling his career mark (44) set in Arizona when he was just 20.
