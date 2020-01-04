Duclair (undisclosed) is a game-time decision for Saturday's matchup against the Lightning, Brent Wallace of TSN.ca reports.

It's unclear what's bothering Duclair, but he's in danger of missing his first game of the season. The 24-year-old has already set a career high with 21 goals through 41 games, and he's been named to the All-Star team for the first time in his career. The final verdict on his status will be revealed when warmups commence at 6:30 p.m. ET.