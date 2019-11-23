Senators' Anthony Duclair: Delivers goal, assist
Duclair scored a power-play goal and added an assist in Friday's 4-1 win over the Rangers. He also had three shots on goal.
Duclair sealed the win with the man advantage late in the third period, collecting his 10th goal of the season. He's enjoyed a bit of an offensive surge of late, providing four goals and an assist over the last three games. The 24-year-old could push for his first 30-goal season at his current pace.
