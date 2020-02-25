Senators' Anthony Duclair: Doubtful Tuesday
Duclair (undisclosed) left Monday's contest in Columbus and is unlikely to play Tuesday in Nashville, Hailey Salvian of The Athletic reports.
Duclair left the contest in the third period but it's unclear exactly what type of injury he's dealing with. If he doesn't dress for Tuesday's game, his next chance to play will be Thursday against the Canucks. Bobby Ryan (personal) is expected to return Tuesday and could replace him in the lineup if he's unable to go.
More News
-
Senators' Anthony Duclair: Two points in high-scoring win•
-
Senators' Anthony Duclair: Can't connect on nine shots•
-
Senators' Anthony Duclair: Back in action Tuesday•
-
Senators' Anthony Duclair: Hoping to play Tuesday•
-
Senators' Anthony Duclair: Out Saturday against Lightning•
-
Senators' Anthony Duclair: Deemed game-time call•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.