Duclair (undisclosed) left Monday's contest in Columbus and is unlikely to play Tuesday in Nashville, Hailey Salvian of The Athletic reports.

Duclair left the contest in the third period but it's unclear exactly what type of injury he's dealing with. If he doesn't dress for Tuesday's game, his next chance to play will be Thursday against the Canucks. Bobby Ryan (personal) is expected to return Tuesday and could replace him in the lineup if he's unable to go.