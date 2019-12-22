Play

Duclair scored a goal and added an assist in Saturday's 5-4 shootout loss to Philadelphia.

Duclair has 15 points (11 goals, four assists) in the past 10 games. And he has 21 goals and 30 points in 37 games. Duclair always had promise, but he'd never found a fit. Ottawa is his fit and he's just 24. Buy in. Now.

