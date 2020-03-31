Play

Duclair has posted his first 40-point season since 2015-16, scoring a career high in goals with 23 so far in his first full season in Ottawa.

Duclair might have finally found a long-term home after bouncing around the league for the first five years of his career. He's been productive all season on a bad team, and that suggests he'll be a strong contributor as the Senators begin the climb back toward respectability.

More News
Our Latest Stories