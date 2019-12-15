Duclair scored three goals, including the game-winner in overtime on the power play, in Saturday's 4-3 victory over the Blue Jackets.

The 24-year-old played 53 games for Columbus last year before heading to Ottawa at the trade deadline in the Ryan Dzingel deal, and Duclair apparently had a thing or two he wanted to prove to his former club. He now has eight goals and 11 points in his last nine games, and on the season he's already tickled twine 18 times in 33 games -- leaving him two goals shy of the career-high 20 he set over 81 contests in 2015-16 with the Coyotes.