Senators' Anthony Duclair: In line for Senators debut
Duclair is expected to make his Senators debut Sunday versus the Flames, Brent Wallace of TSN.ca reports.
Duclair wasn't present for the team's morning skate Sunday, but he'll be arriving in Ottawa later in the day with plenty of time suit up. He recorded 11 goals and eight assists in 53 games with the Blue Jackets this season, but he couldn't stay in coach John Tortorella's good graces and was exchanged for Ryan Dzingel. Once Duclair hits the ice, it'll be the 23-year-old's fifth team over five years in the league. Duclair's expected to work in the top six with power-play minutes.
