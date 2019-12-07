Senators' Anthony Duclair: Lights lamp twice in loss
Duclair scored two goals, one short-handed, in Saturday's 4-3 loss to the Flyers.
The two teams traded goals all afternoon, and Duclair tied things up for Ottawa in the second and third periods only for the Flyers to re-take the lead soon afterwards. The 24-year-old now has three goals and four points in the last three games and 13 tallies through 30 games on the year, putting him on pace to blow past the career-high 20 he scored in 2015-16.
More News
-
Senators' Anthony Duclair: Adds insurance tally•
-
Senators' Anthony Duclair: Notches helper in loss•
-
Senators' Anthony Duclair: Delivers goal, assist•
-
Senators' Anthony Duclair: Posts three points•
-
Senators' Anthony Duclair: Snipes on power play in loss•
-
Senators' Anthony Duclair: Stays hot with tally•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.