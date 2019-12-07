Duclair scored two goals, one short-handed, in Saturday's 4-3 loss to the Flyers.

The two teams traded goals all afternoon, and Duclair tied things up for Ottawa in the second and third periods only for the Flyers to re-take the lead soon afterwards. The 24-year-old now has three goals and four points in the last three games and 13 tallies through 30 games on the year, putting him on pace to blow past the career-high 20 he scored in 2015-16.