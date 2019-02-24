Contrary to a previous report, coach Guy Boucher said Duclair may not play in Sunday's game versus the Flames, Brent Wallace of TSN.ca reports.

Boucher added that Duclair played both Friday and Saturday nights with the Blue Jackets, so this would be his third game in as many days. He didn't make a definitive statement either way, so it'll likely come down to a game-time decision.

More News
Our Latest Stories