Senators' Anthony Duclair: Not expected to play
Duclair (undisclosed) isn't expected to play Tuesday against the Predators, Bruce Garrioch of the Ottawa Sun reports.
The Senators have yet to release any details regarding a potential timetable for Duclair's recovery, but he'll miss at least one contest due to the undisclosed injury he suffered during Monday's loss to the Blue Jackets. Bobby Ryan (personal) is expected to replace Duclair on Ottawa's second line against Nashville.
