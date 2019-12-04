Senators' Anthony Duclair: Notches helper in loss
Duclair picked up an assist and four shots on goal in Tuesday's 5-2 loss to the Canucks.
Duclair has amassed 16 points and 83 shots on goal in 28 games this season. The helper in Tuesday's game snapped a four-game point drought for the 24-year-old winger.
