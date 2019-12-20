Senators' Anthony Duclair: OT hero at home
Duclair finished Thursday's 5-4 win over Nashville with two points and scored the game-winning goal in overtime. He also dished out a pair of hits and blocked two shots.
Duclair has played like a man possessed in Ottawa and now has 20 goals and 27 points in 36 games this season. His first point came on Brady Tkachuk's power-play goal in the early stages of the third period, with Duclair collecting a secondary assist on the Senators' fourth goal of the evening. After Nashville responded with three unanswered goals, forcing overtime in the process, Duclair scored 2:40 into the extra frame to give the hosts the win. After being a risky fantasy option the past few seasons, Duclair has turned himself into a fruitful asset in all formats.
