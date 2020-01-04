Senators' Anthony Duclair: Out Saturday against Lightning
Duclair (undisclosed) will not play Saturday against Tampa Bay.
Duclair is listed as a scratch on the official roster report, but he'll miss Saturday's game because of an undisclosed injury. Drake Batherson will dress in his place. With 32 points through 41 games, Duclair's season has been nothing short of remarkable. Ottawa hits the road for its next two games, so we'll have to wait and see whether Duclair joins his teammates when they travel to Washington for a date with the Capitals on Tuesday.
