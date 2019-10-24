Senators' Anthony Duclair: Pair of goals in Ottawa win
Duclair scored a pair of goals on a team-leading six shots, while adding four hits and two PIM in Wednesday's 5-2 win over Detroit.
Duclair scored a back-door goal to put Ottawa up 4-2 late in the second period, then sealed the win with an empty-net goal late in the third. It was the first two-goal game of the season for the 24-year-old, who entered the night with just one goal (and no assists) through his first eight games. Duclair has bounced around ever since scoring 20 goals for Arizona in his first full NHL season in 2015-16, moving from the Coyotes to Chicago to Columbus to Ottawa, but he did produce eight goals in 21 games after being acquired by the Sens last season.
