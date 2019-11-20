Duclair tallied two goals and an assist with a plus-3 rating and three shots on net in a 4-3 victory against the Red Wings on Tuesday.

The 24-year-old registered a power-play goal in his last game, but he starred with three even-strength points Tuesday night. Twelve of his 13 points this season have come at even strength. Duclair has nine goals and 13 points with a minus-1 rating and 59 shots on net in 21 games this season.