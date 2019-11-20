Senators' Anthony Duclair: Posts three points
Duclair tallied two goals and an assist with a plus-3 rating and three shots on net in a 4-3 victory against the Red Wings on Tuesday.
The 24-year-old registered a power-play goal in his last game, but he starred with three even-strength points Tuesday night. Twelve of his 13 points this season have come at even strength. Duclair has nine goals and 13 points with a minus-1 rating and 59 shots on net in 21 games this season.
More News
-
Senators' Anthony Duclair: Snipes on power play in loss•
-
Senators' Anthony Duclair: Stays hot with tally•
-
Senators' Anthony Duclair: Pair of goals in Ottawa win•
-
Senators' Anthony Duclair: Struggling to produce•
-
Senators' Anthony Duclair: Re-ups with club•
-
Senators' Anthony Duclair: Shows interest in returning•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.