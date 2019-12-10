Senators' Anthony Duclair: Pots another pair of goals
Duclair scored twice and dished an assist in Monday's 5-2 win over the Bruins.
Duclair made it 2-0 in the first period with his first tally, and later added an empty-netter in the final second of the contest. He also set up what would be the game-winning goal, scored by Chris Tierney. Duclair has five goals and two assists in his last four games. The 24-year-old has found a home in Ottawa, with 15 goal, 22 points and 100 shots on goal through 31 appearances.
More News
-
Senators' Anthony Duclair: Lights lamp twice in loss•
-
Senators' Anthony Duclair: Adds insurance tally•
-
Senators' Anthony Duclair: Notches helper in loss•
-
Senators' Anthony Duclair: Delivers goal, assist•
-
Senators' Anthony Duclair: Posts three points•
-
Senators' Anthony Duclair: Snipes on power play in loss•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.