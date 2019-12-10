Duclair scored twice and dished an assist in Monday's 5-2 win over the Bruins.

Duclair made it 2-0 in the first period with his first tally, and later added an empty-netter in the final second of the contest. He also set up what would be the game-winning goal, scored by Chris Tierney. Duclair has five goals and two assists in his last four games. The 24-year-old has found a home in Ottawa, with 15 goal, 22 points and 100 shots on goal through 31 appearances.