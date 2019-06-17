Duclair inked a one-year, $1.65 million contract extension with Ottawa on Monday.

Duclair is already playing for his fifth NHL team in his five-year career, but appears to have found a home with the Senators. In 21 appearances for the club, the winger notched eight goals, six helpers and 40 shots while averaging 13:41 of ice time. If the 23-year-old can put together a strong training camp, he figures to cement himself in the top six this upcoming season, as well as being a factor on the power play.