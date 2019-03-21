Duclair potted a power-play goal in Wednesday's 7-4 loss to the Canucks.

Duclair has done well in March, registering three goals and three assists over nine games. The goal gives him 26 points in 65 appearances between the Senators and Blue Jackets this season, three more than he had in 56 contests between the Coyotes and Blackhawks last season. He may be well-traveled, but the winger can provide some forward depth to fantasy owners in deeper formats.