Duclair was acquired from Columbus along with two second-round picks in exchange for Ryan Dzingel and a seventh-round pick, Elliotte Friedman of Sportsnet reports.

Despite being just 23 years of age, Duclair has now been involved in three midseason trades in his career. A 20-goal scorer in 2015-16 while a member of the Coyotes, Duclair has just 48 career goals in parts of five seasons. Like his previous squads, Ottawa will be hoping a fresh start will unlock some of Duclair's potential and get him back to playing his best hockey.