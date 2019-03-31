Duclair scored twice Saturday in a 4-2 victory over Toronto. He also added an assist.

Duclair has been outstanding in Ottawa, but quite frankly he needed to be to save his NHL career. He has bounced from the Rangers to the Coyotes and then the Hawks and Blue Jackets before becoming a Senator at the deadline. In Ottawa, Duclair has 13 points in 17 games and is especially hot right now. He has nine points (five goals, four assists) in his last eight games. He has surprising value right now.