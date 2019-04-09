Senators' Anthony Duclair: Shows interest in returning
Duclair, a restricted free agent, wants to return to the Senators next season, the Ottawa Sun reports.
Duclair proved a useful piece in Ottawa, notching 14 points in 21 games following his acquisition from Columbus. Should he return to Ottawa, the 23-year-old wing would be in position to produce decent numbers, as he'd be one of the few experienced scoring options in Canada's capital.
