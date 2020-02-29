Senators' Anthony Duclair: Sitting out again
Duclair (ankle) has been ruled out for Saturday's game versus the Red Wings, Brent Wallace of TSN.ca reports.
Duclair will miss a third straight game while recovering from an ankle injury. The winger didn't participate in Saturday's morning skate, and there's no timeline for when he'll return to the lineup. Rudolf Balcers is expected to flank the third line in Duclair's place.
