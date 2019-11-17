Senators' Anthony Duclair: Snipes on power play in loss
Duclair put home his seventh goal of the season Saturday in a 4-2 loss to the Sabres.
The goal snaps a three-game skid and gives Duclair 10 points in 20 games. Playing a career-high 16:01 per night, the well-traveled forward has been one of the few bright spots in an otherwise anemic Ottawa offense, but it's only resulted in two power-play points thus far in 2019-20.
