Senators' Anthony Duclair: Stays hot with tally
Duclair scored a goal on four shots and went plus-2 with two hits in Sunday's 5-2 win over the Sharks.
Duclair provided an insurance tally in the third period to erase any chance of a late comeback by the Sharks. After an ice-cold start to the season, the 24-year-old winger has four points and 15 shots on goal in his last three contests. He had 33 points in 74 contests between the Blue Jackets and Senators last year, and should continue to produce at a similar level with a top-six gig in 2019-20.
More News
-
Senators' Anthony Duclair: Pair of goals in Ottawa win•
-
Senators' Anthony Duclair: Struggling to produce•
-
Senators' Anthony Duclair: Re-ups with club•
-
Senators' Anthony Duclair: Shows interest in returning•
-
Senators' Anthony Duclair: Showing off true skill in Ottawa•
-
Senators' Anthony Duclair: Scores with man advantage•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.