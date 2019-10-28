Duclair scored a goal on four shots and went plus-2 with two hits in Sunday's 5-2 win over the Sharks.

Duclair provided an insurance tally in the third period to erase any chance of a late comeback by the Sharks. After an ice-cold start to the season, the 24-year-old winger has four points and 15 shots on goal in his last three contests. He had 33 points in 74 contests between the Blue Jackets and Senators last year, and should continue to produce at a similar level with a top-six gig in 2019-20.