Senators' Anthony Duclair: Still sidelined
Per Nicolas St-Pierre of 945 Unique FM, Duclair (ankle) didn't take part in morning skate, which suggests he'll miss a second straight game Thursday against Vancouver.
Ottawa hasn't released an expected timetable for Duclair's recovery, but he'll need to return to practice before rejoining the lineup, so he can be considered out indefinitely until that occurs. Bobby Ryan should continue to see top-six usage in Duclair's absence.
