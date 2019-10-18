Duclair has one point in six games, scored on Oct. 10 against St. Louis

The good news for Duclair's owners is that his number of shifts has remained consistent, as other than the St. Louis game, he hasn't had fewer than 23 shifts this season. Duclair will get plenty of chances to produce given the youth movement of Ottawa, but it's probably wise to stash him on your bench until he breaks out of this slump.