Duclair scored a shorthanded goal, tallying an assist as well to finish Tuesday's 7-4 win over versus the Sabres with two points.

Duclair has points in back-to-back games, this coming after seven straight outings without a single point. He needs eight more to surpass 44, Duclair's current career-high for points in a season. If he stays healthy, there's no reason why the 24-year-old won't set a new personal best in 2019-20.