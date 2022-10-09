site: fantasynews | arena: nhl | pageType: stories |
Senators' Antoine Bibeau: Set for waivers
RotoWire Staff
Oct 8, 2022
10:01 pm ET
Bibeau will be waived by the Senators on Sunday.
This suggests Bibeau has fallen short of the backup job on the Opening Night roster. The Senators will likely roll with Anton Forsberg and Magnus Hellberg while Cam Talbot (ribs) is out for the first month or so of the season.
