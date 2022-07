Bibeau signed a one-year, two-way contract with the Senators on Thursday.

The deal will carry a $100,000 value for the 2022-23 season. Bibeau last played in the NHL in 2019-20 when he posted a 1-1 record with a .881 save percentage with Colorado. The 28-year-old netminder will likely spend the majority of the season in the AHL.