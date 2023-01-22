Forsberg made 25 saves in a 5-1 loss to the Jets on Saturday.

Forsberg got no help from his teammates and the crowd in Ottawa let the team know they were unhappy as they booed them off the ice. Forsberg's last two games have been adventures in goaltending, with 12 goals allowed and just one goal for. The Sens are in a complete free fall with just two wins in their last eight starts. Stay away.