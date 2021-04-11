Forsberg made 32 saves in a 6-5 loss to the Maple Leafs on Saturday. He allowed five goals.

It was a fast-paced, messy game and Forsberg was terrorized by Auston Matthews (three goals, one assist) and line mate Mitch Marner (one goals, three assists). Forsberg suffered through several goal mouth scrambles that his teammates just couldn't stop. This was his third-straight loss and he's allowed 11 goals in those games. Forsberg is obviously a tough fantasy activation.