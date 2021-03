Forsberg (not injury related) was recalled from his conditioning stint in AHL Belleville on Sunday.

Forsberg was sent down to play in Saturday's game, and he was quite impressive, turning aside 33 of 34 shots to secure a win. It's unclear if he'll need to quarantine any longer. With Matt Murray (upper body) week-to-week and Joey Daccord (lower body) out longer-term, Forsberg could get some immediate action with the big club, though Filip Gustavsson figures to factor in as well.