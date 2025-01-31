Forsberg turned aside 31 of 35 shots faced During Thursday's 5-4 overtime win over the Capitals.
Forsberg withstood a late comeback by the Capitals to force the overtime frame and held on long enough for Thomas Chabot to pot the game-winner. The 32-year-old has victories in three of his last four starts working in tandem with Leevi Merilainen while Linus Ullmark (back) remains on the injured list.
More News
-
Senators' Anton Forsberg: First goalie off Thursday•
-
Senators' Anton Forsberg: Playing best hockey of season•
-
Senators' Anton Forsberg: Facing Maple Leafs•
-
Senators' Anton Forsberg: Great effort wasted by mates•
-
Senators' Anton Forsberg: Guarding goal Thursday•
-
Senators' Anton Forsberg: Gives up three goals in relief•