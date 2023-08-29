Forsberg (knee) is "back to 100 percent," Ian Mendes of The Athletic reports.

Forsberg tore both of his MCLs in February but appears to be good to go for training camp. He registered a 3.26 GAA and a .902 save percentage in 28 appearances last season. Assuming he stays healthy, the 30-year-old is expected to fill a backup role behind the newly-signed Joonas Korpisalo.