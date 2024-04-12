Forsberg made 24 saves in a 3-2 shootout win over Tampa Bay on Thursday.
His team got off to a slow start, but Forsberg battled throughout to keep them in the game. He's in the middle of a three-year contract with an AAV of $2.75 million, so he'll be in the hunt for expanded work come September.
