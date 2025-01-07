Forsberg will draw the road start Tuesday against the Red Wings, per TSN 1200 Ottawa.

Forsberg made his first start since Dec. 8 in a 4-0 loss to the Blues on Friday after missing nine games with a lower-body injury. The Swedish netminder has struggled in 2024-25, but he'll have an opportunity to prove his worth due to Linus Ullmark (back) being placed on injured reserve Tuesday. The Red Wings are 4-1-0 since Todd McLellan took over as head coach Dec. 26.