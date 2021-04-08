Forsberg will tend the home twine in Thursday's game versus the Oilers.

Forsberg is making his fourth start in six games. The 28-year-old has faced at least 38 shots in each of his starts this season, but he has still mustered up an impressive .920 save percentage. The Oilers have alternated wins and losses over their last six outings, averaging 2.5 goals in that stretch.

