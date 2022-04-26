Forsberg will tend the twine at home against New Jersey on Tuesday.

In addition to Tuesday's contest, Forsberg figures to start one game of the Senators' season-end back-to-back versus Florida and Philadelphia on Thursday and Friday, respectively. The 29-year-old netminder has set new career highs in games (44), wins (20) and save percentage (.917) this season. While Matt Murray (upper body) should still be in contention, Forsberg figures to be in the mix for the starting job heading into the 2022-23 campaign.